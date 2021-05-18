$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. TrueBlue reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TrueBlue by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. 135,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

