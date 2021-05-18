$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

SLB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179,709. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.