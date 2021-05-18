-$0.26 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.21). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

