$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. FormFactor also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,241. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.