$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $15.88. 6,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,016. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

