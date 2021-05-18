-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $739.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

