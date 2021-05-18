$0.64 EPS Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.66. 558,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.00. PTC has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

