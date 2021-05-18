$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT opened at $144.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

