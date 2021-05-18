$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.94. Silgan reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,708 shares of company stock worth $1,125,009. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Silgan by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,185. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.