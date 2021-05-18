$1.03 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

