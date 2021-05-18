$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

FRC stock opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.