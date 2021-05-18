$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.59. Nordson reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

Nordson stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $165.33 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

