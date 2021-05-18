$10.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce $10.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.36 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $39.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $62.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.1% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 249,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 45.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $912.58 million, a P/E ratio of -219.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.