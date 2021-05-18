$10.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce $10.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.36 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $39.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $62.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.1% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 249,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 45.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $912.58 million, a P/E ratio of -219.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

