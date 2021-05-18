$10.63 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report sales of $10.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $9.85 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 604,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,700. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

