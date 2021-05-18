101,760 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 101,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

