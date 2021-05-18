1,040 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

