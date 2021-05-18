111 (YI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. 111 has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. On average, analysts expect 111 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 111 alerts:

111 stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $893.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.