$129.83 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post sales of $129.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.60 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $514.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $696,529 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

