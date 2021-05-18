$138.95 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $138.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $144.10 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $561.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $610.47 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

