$148.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $148.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.60 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EXTN stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

