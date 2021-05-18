15,000 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $631,000.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

