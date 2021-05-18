15,975 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 8,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

