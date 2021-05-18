1,657 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 920.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,981 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.