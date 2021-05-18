1,657 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 920.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,981 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

