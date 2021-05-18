16,867 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,867 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Matador Resources stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

