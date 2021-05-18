$17.34 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $17.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.63 billion and the highest is $18.22 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $68.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 468,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

