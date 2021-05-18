17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of YQ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,070. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.