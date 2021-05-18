$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,989. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $188.11 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.