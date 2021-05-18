$2.86 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,497. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

