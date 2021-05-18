$242.40 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $242.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.50 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Abiomed by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,459. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $188.37 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.90 and its 200-day moving average is $306.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

