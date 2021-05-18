$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $160.96 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

