$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $304.42. 1,500,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.42. Wayfair has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

