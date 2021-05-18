-$4.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post ($4.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.20) and the lowest is ($4.93). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($6.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of RCL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,432. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

