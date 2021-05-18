4,131,317 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Acquired by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,131,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,587,000. ChromaDex comprises approximately 10.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ChromaDex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,678. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

