4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR traded up GBX 245 ($3.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,545 ($33.25). 40,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,155. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,383 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.66. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The stock has a market cap of £714.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total transaction of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.