$579.61 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $579.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.42 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 682.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

