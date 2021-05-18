$579.61 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $579.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.42 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 682.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.