5,810 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,517,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

