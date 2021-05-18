5,822 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of CG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 4,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,829. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

