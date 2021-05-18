$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $6.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PAG opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

