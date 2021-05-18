606 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,477.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

