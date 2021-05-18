$658.42 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $658.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.10 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

CBRL traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $159.56. 316,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $91.45 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 271,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

