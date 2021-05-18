70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.53 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

