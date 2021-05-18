70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.