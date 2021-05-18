7,800 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock remained flat at $$49.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

