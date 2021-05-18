$782.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $782.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.