$782.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $782.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

