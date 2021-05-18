78,816 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.79. 74,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

