8,900 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of CIO opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

