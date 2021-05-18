$9.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post $9.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $656,387 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 212,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,784. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.