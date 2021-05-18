$9.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post $9.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $656,387 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 212,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,784. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.