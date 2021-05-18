908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MASS opened at $36.70 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

