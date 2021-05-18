908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MASS opened at $36.70 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
