A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

