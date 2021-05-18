AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces $0.19 Semi-Annual Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

AAON has increased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

